IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of IGXT opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. IntelGenx Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

