IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.20 target price on the stock.
Shares of IGXT opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. IntelGenx Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
About IntelGenx Technologies
Featured Article: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.