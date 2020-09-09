Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Up 4.5%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm has a market cap of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

About Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated Biopharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

