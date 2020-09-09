Insights Network Market Capitalization Reaches $8.92 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $3,896.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,273,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

