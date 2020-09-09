Insider Buying: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,315.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GALT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 209.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

