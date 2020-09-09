Insider Buying: Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) Insider Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) insider Jonathan Turner acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Shares of FCRM stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of $72.74 million and a P/E ratio of 46.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

