Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE IIPR opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.92. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 86.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

