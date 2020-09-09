Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPHA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Innate Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $465.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

