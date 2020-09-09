Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $465.30 million and a P/E ratio of -13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

