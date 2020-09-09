Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Purchases £5,956.65 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Simon Langelier bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £5,956.65 ($7,783.42).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,326.50 ($17.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,301.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,473.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,218 ($15.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,899.36 ($24.82).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

