HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $36.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.76% from the company’s current price.

HFC has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

HFC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

