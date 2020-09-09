Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 865

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSX. Shore Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.33 ($13.31).

HSX opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 791.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 861.46. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 635.80 ($8.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669 ($21.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

