HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.38.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

