HedgeTrade Tops 24-Hour Volume of $307,872.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $392.89 million and approximately $307,872.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00012718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006071 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004529 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00031675 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

