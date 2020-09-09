Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

HQY opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the first quarter valued at $75,630,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the first quarter valued at $37,774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at $29,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

