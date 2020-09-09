Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barrington Research

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 38,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Healthequity by 969.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter worth $75,630,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter valued at $37,774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at $29,335,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

