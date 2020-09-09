Head-To-Head Survey: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and American Campus Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 1.16 $87.86 million $2.27 2.62 American Campus Communities $943.04 million 5.22 $84.97 million $2.42 14.77

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Campus Communities. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.1%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Campus Communities pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4 2 0 0 1.33 American Campus Communities 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus price target of $6.12, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given American Campus Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1.80% 1.83% 0.30% American Campus Communities 12.24% 3.66% 1.61%

Volatility & Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

