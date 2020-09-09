Head to Head Survey: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) vs. Tri-Continental (NASDAQ:TY)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Tri-Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tri-Continental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Tri-Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 39.91% 12.43% 6.38% Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Tri-Continental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 4.76 $19.50 million $1.52 7.82 Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Continental.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Continental has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Tri-Continental pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Tri-Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 4 2 0 2.33 Tri-Continental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.46%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Tri-Continental.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Tri-Continental on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index. Tri-Continental Corporation was formed in January 1929 and is domiciled in the United States.

