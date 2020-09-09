Head to Head Survey: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Health Catalyst and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Risk and Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -46.91% -20.74% -12.55% GigaMedia -16.02% -1.82% -1.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 8.34 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -22.92 GigaMedia $6.64 million 4.78 -$1.66 million N/A N/A

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company offers Data Operating System (DOS), a data platform that allows customers to integrate and organize their disparate data sources to enable analytics, including healthcare-specific terminology, data governance, and meta-data management. It also develops foundational software applications comprising Population Builder application that enables clinicians and administrators to author, manage, view, and publish pre-built and custom population ruleset definitions; Touchstone application for benchmarking solutions; and Leading Wisely application for dashboards and reporting solutions. In addition, the company provides domain-specific software applications, such as CORUS application for activity-based costing; patient safety monitor analytics; care management services; population health foundations solutions; and quality and regulatory measures solutions. Further, it offers analytics accelerators, which facilitate analytic insights across clinical, financial, and operational use-cases. Additionally, the company provides data and analytics services, including data engineering, analytic engineer, implementation, data science, analytics strategy, and data governance services; and clinical, financial, and operational services comprising quality and process improvement strategy, patient safety, cost accounting, population health and value-based care, abstraction data submission, and health catalyst university educational services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

