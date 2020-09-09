Head-To-Head Survey: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) versus LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LiveRamp and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 8.73 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -27.28 CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.31 $82.77 million $3.04 12.93

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53% CSG Systems International 7.66% 23.24% 7.29%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

