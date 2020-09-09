Head to Head Review: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

WesBanco has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WesBanco and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 2 3 0 2.60 Capital Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

WesBanco presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.04%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 15.84% 4.73% 0.76% Capital Bancorp 13.98% 12.79% 1.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $600.97 million 2.54 $158.87 million $3.06 7.42 Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.36 $16.90 million $1.21 8.78

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WesBanco beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

