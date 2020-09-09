Head to Head Review: J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) versus Drive Shack (OTCMKTS:DS)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Drive Shack and J D Wetherspoon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.33 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.58 J D Wetherspoon $2.34 billion 0.56 $93.75 million $4.87 11.23

J D Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J D Wetherspoon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and J D Wetherspoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Drive Shack and J D Wetherspoon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 J D Wetherspoon 0 2 2 0 2.50

Drive Shack currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.94%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Summary

J D Wetherspoon beats Drive Shack on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.