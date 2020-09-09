Head to Head Contrast: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. Digerati Technologies (NASDAQ:DTGI)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Upwork and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.91% -11.18% -6.36% Digerati Technologies -63.24% N/A -92.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Upwork and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 5 0 2.63 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 5.76 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -96.00 Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 1.28 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

