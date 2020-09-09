Head-To-Head Contrast: AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) vs. Irhythm Technologies (OTCMKTS:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and AIT Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 26.44 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -95.83 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.73

AIT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Irhythm Technologies and AIT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $183.11, suggesting a potential downside of 11.54%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -28.50% -50.23% -22.26% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Volatility & Risk

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Irhythm Technologies beats AIT Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

