Head to Head Comparison: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) versus Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Liberty Latin America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $3.87 billion 0.44 N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $3.87 billion 0.46 -$80.15 million ($0.44) -22.05

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Latin America and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 1 0 3 0 2.50 Liberty Latin America 1 1 2 0 2.25

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 81.60%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 87.29%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, Cabletica, BTC, Flow, and Móvil. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, Cabletica, BTC, Flow, and Móvil. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.