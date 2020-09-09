Head-To-Head Analysis: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & Hall of Fame Village (NYSE:HOFV)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Walt Disney and Hall of Fame Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 10 17 0 2.57 Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walt Disney presently has a consensus target price of $131.15, indicating a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Risk and Volatility

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Hall of Fame Village’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.49 $11.05 billion $5.77 23.26 Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Hall of Fame Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04% Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94%

Summary

Walt Disney beats Hall of Fame Village on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

