Head to Head Analysis: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) vs. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simply Good Foods $523.38 million 4.17 $47.54 million $0.56 40.86

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Simply Good Foods 3.87% 6.03% 3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vasta Platform and Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 4 2 0 2.33 Simply Good Foods 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Simply Good Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Vasta Platform on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vital Farms, Inc. operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

