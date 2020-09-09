Head-To-Head Analysis: NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) & NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and NEXCF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NK Lukoil PAO 3.91% 6.05% 4.21% NEXCF N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and NEXCF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NK Lukoil PAO $123.17 billion 0.34 $9.92 billion N/A N/A NEXCF $1.51 million 151.47 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than NEXCF.

Volatility & Risk

NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXCF has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NK Lukoil PAO and NEXCF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NK Lukoil PAO 1 1 1 0 2.00 NEXCF 0 0 0 0 N/A

NK Lukoil PAO presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.61%. Given NK Lukoil PAO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NK Lukoil PAO is more favorable than NEXCF.

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats NEXCF on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,258 filling stations and 129 oil depots in 18 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the South-East Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About NEXCF

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. Its AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento. The company's products include ARitize app that hosts various brands 3D objects and augmented reality experiences; and edCetra, an e-learning platform. It also offers 2D to 3D photography software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

