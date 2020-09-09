Head-To-Head Analysis: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Barrick Gold pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AngloGold Ashanti has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

63.1% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 5.34 $3.97 billion $0.51 57.25 AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 3.28 -$12.00 million $0.91 30.66

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than AngloGold Ashanti. AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50 AngloGold Ashanti 0 3 5 0 2.63

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $28.68, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $35.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.91%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 39.00% 4.24% 2.83% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barrick Gold beats AngloGold Ashanti on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

