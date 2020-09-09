HCP (NYSE:HCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.67

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as high as $28.75. HCP shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 3,619,622 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get HCP alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCP stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of HCP worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.