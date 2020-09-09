HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 70.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

