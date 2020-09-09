HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 372 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

DEO stock opened at $137.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

