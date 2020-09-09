HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.