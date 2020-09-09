HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 142.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CSX by 308.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after buying an additional 236,490 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

