HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $266,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

ORLY stock opened at $472.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

