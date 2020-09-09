HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $225,000 in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

