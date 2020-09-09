HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,204,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after buying an additional 271,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

