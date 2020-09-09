HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Unilever by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

