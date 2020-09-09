HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS stock opened at $322.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.87 and its 200 day moving average is $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

