HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $356,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $449.62 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.