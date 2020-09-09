HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,430,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after buying an additional 407,684 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 106,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,635 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,716 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

