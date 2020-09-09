HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.69.

FedEx stock opened at $225.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $231.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

