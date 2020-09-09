HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,401,000 after acquiring an additional 289,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

