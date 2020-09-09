HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,182 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $1,958,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,159. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $2,350,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $407,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,929,597 shares of company stock worth $459,605,461 over the last 90 days.

Bill.com stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -144.86. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

