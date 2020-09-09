HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,455 Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $54,352,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 7.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avalara by 42.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 384,439 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Avalara by 8.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $2,873,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $177,652.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,445,426.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $13,153,364 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $144.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

