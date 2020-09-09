Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.67) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,680.91 ($21.96).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,632 ($21.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,712.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,589.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

