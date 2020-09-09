Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.