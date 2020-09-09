Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €167.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €167.00 ($196.47) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. HSBC set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €147.36 ($173.36).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €142.40 ($167.53) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €144.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €146.10.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

