Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $4.88. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 11,500 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GURE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.04 and a current ratio of 35.23.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 247.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

