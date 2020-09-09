Guess? (NYSE:GES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although Guess?’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months, the stock is likely to gain momentum in the near term. The company reopened most of its stores as coronavirus-led restrictions are being lifted. Also, Guess?’s digital revenues rose 9% year over year in North America and Europe during second-quarter fiscal 2021. Apart from this, its strategic initiatives to boost operating margin via cost-saving efforts and enhancing operating efficiencies bode well. However, COVID-19 marred the company’s second-quarter results with sales declining 41.7% due to store closures and lower productivity in stores that remained operational. Further, management expects sales in the fiscal third and fourth quarter to decline in mid-teens band. Also, Guess? continued to witness higher costs and strained margins in the quarter.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GES. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of GES opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guess? has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $864.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Guess? by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth $409,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Guess? by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 3,738.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,037 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

