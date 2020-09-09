GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading Down 2.4%

GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 123,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based off its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including OXS-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors; OXS-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate targeting CD33+ malignancies; OXS-C3550, a next-generation version of OXS-3550 containing a modified CD16 component; and OXS-1615, a single-chain fusion protein that targets epithelial tumors and CD133 positive solid tumors.

